Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,368 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $199.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $274.95.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

