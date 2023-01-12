Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $15.97 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 28.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.97 or 0.00087653 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.98 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 31.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00065486 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00024085 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000255 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000231 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

