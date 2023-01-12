Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 726,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,261 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 5.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $33,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $55.75. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,130. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.