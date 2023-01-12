AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jonestrading downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $519.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $14.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
