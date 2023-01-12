AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jonestrading downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $519.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.66% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. As a group, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.