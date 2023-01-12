Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green Sells 8,100 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 452,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,044. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a market cap of $968.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

