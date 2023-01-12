AVINOC Price Tops $0.23 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. AVINOC has a market cap of $90.03 million and approximately $499,732.09 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One AVINOC token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

