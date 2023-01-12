AVINOC Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $489,175.86 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. One AVINOC token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001272 BTC on exchanges. AVINOC has a market cap of $90.22 million and $489,175.86 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AVINOC

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

