Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Avnet Price Performance
AVT opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19.
About Avnet

