AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.48

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €24.48 ($26.32) and traded as high as €27.67 ($29.75). AXA shares last traded at €27.41 ($29.47), with a volume of 4,133,376 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.62) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.90 ($35.38) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.50.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.