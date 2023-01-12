Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 16% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $7.78 or 0.00042963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $781.77 million and $159.82 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035296 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00018566 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00240701 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,343 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,342.81551479 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.84286908 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 285 active market(s) with $125,762,555.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

