AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. 246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,760. AZZ has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insider Transactions at AZZ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Kurt L. Russell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ken Lavelle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at $844,839.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in AZZ by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in AZZ by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in AZZ by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in AZZ by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

