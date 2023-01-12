B. Riley Raises Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target to $28.50

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $27.50 to $28.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

SAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

