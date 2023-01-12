Badger DAO (BADGER) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.97 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $40.05 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00013051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.27 or 0.00443751 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.57 or 0.31343035 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.16 or 0.01001516 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.