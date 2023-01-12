BakeryToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $4.63 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00444572 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.01053694 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,715.80 or 0.31400988 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BakeryToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

