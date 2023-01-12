Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.60

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 22 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Balfour Beatty Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.
Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
Further Reading
