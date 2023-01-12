Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.60

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 22 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

About Balfour Beatty

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.0737 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

