Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,360.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.