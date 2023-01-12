Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,287 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESML. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 873.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 840,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 753,760 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 75,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.