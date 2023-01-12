Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,200 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of AB stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $52.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.35.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

