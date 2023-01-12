Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBTD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $406,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IBTD opened at $24.73 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $25.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
