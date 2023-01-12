Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBTD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $406,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTD opened at $24.73 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $25.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.