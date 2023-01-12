Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,229 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,484,000 after buying an additional 2,531,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,821,000 after buying an additional 1,713,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $275.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

