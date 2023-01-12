Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 16.3% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 10.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 71,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 226,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 156,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

NYSE BAC opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

