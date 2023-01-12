Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.74. 517,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,302,754. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

