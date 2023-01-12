Bank of America Downgrades SentinelOne (NYSE:S) to Neutral

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on S. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of S opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $25,653.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $25,653.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $6,324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,540.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,620 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 133,127 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 125,495 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne



SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

