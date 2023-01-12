Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Gap Down to $32.60

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.60, but opened at $31.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMRC shares. Stephens raised their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $521.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 31.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $539,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7,033.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

