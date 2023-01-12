Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Gap Down to $32.60

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.60, but opened at $31.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 3 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMRC shares. Stephens raised their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $521.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $539,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7,033.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
- Altria Group Stock, Is Time is Running Out?
- Why Did the JinkoSolar Stock Price Rally 45%?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.