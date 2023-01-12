Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Trading Down 0.4%

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $31.89. 4,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 9,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPRN. Raymond James began coverage on Bank of Princeton in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of Princeton to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Bank of Princeton Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Bank of Princeton Announces Dividend

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 32.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.