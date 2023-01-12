Bank of The West Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Bank of The West owned 0.09% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

