Bank of The West Purchases 157 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of The West grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.30.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

