Bank of The West Takes $203,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of The West bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $235,576,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,439 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,575 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $49,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDU shares. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.