Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,167. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.31. Barclays has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $12.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 777.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Barclays by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

