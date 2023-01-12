Barclays Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $278.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $288.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $222.64 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 265.72%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

