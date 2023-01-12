Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Barnes Group accounts for 3.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of B. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 66.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.4 %

B opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on B shares. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Insider Activity at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, Director Elijah Kent Barnes bought 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $126,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Barnes Group news, Director Elijah Kent Barnes bought 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $126,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $120,428.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,449.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,235 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.