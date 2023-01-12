Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Barnes Group comprises 3.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.96% of Barnes Group worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,923.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,040 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,670,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,168,000 after buying an additional 289,823 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,910,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 162,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,184,000 after buying an additional 83,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $120,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,449.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $120,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,449.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 1,200 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.81 per share, with a total value of $42,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,692.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,235. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B opened at $43.28 on Thursday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

