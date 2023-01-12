Basf Se Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Basf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Basf’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Basf’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.12 billion during the quarter.

Basf Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Basf from €67.00 ($72.04) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Basf from €59.00 ($63.44) to €57.00 ($61.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Basf stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

