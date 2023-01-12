BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at CIBC

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.
BCE Price Performance
BCE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.44. 98,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,480. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34.
Institutional Trading of BCE
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 3.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in BCE by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
