BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at CIBC

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

BCE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.44. 98,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,480. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 3.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in BCE by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

