Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) shares rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 148,163 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 132,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEEM has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Beam Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Beam Global to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Beam Global Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $176.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Global

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.43). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 million. Analysts expect that Beam Global will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Global news, major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $166,072.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,401,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter worth $2,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 110.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter worth $436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Articles

