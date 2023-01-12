Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by ($0.84), Briefing.com reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $280.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,843 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,974,000 after purchasing an additional 273,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 142,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

