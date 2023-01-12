Beta Finance Price Reaches $0.0742 (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $48.03 million and $3.83 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00443831 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.01073191 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,675.94 or 0.31348631 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset."

