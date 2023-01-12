BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading 4.8% Higher

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 9,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

BeWhere Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.37 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.

BeWhere Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.