BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHP. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.39) to GBX 2,450 ($29.85) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,300 ($28.02) in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,933.20.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

About BHP Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.