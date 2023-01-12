BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHP. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.39) to GBX 2,450 ($29.85) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,300 ($28.02) in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,933.20.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
