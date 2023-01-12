Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 6.1%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.31. 53,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,875,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.04.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
