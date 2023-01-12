Bitcoin Gold 1-Day Volume Reaches $34.56 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $14.80 or 0.00078606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $259.22 million and $34.56 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00241502 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00048905 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

