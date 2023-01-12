Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $254.50 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $14.53 or 0.00079757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $254.50 million and approximately $24.09 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00247393 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00049718 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.