Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) One Day Volume Tops $0.02

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $0.02 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

