Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.44

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.09 million and $2.45 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00242372 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00081077 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00047966 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001180 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

