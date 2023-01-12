Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.53

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002400 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.16 million and $2.53 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00239471 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00078598 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001157 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

