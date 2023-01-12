Bitgert Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $915,314.12 (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. Bitgert has a market capitalization of $138.41 million and approximately $915,314.12 worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgert token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitgert has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00438333 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.01033604 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,807.13 or 0.30960307 BTC.

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

