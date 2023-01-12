BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $2,539.21 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00043875 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00018617 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00242019 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.08797141 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $6,631.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

