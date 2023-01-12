BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $643.66 million and $16.16 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00024949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000303 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004682 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004213 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004609 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000903 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000067 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $12,543,003.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.