BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $5.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

NYSE BB opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at $161,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 594,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,772 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 348,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 113,962 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Stories

