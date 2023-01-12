BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.92.

BlackLine Stock Up 0.7 %

BL stock opened at $71.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99. BlackLine has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $100.45.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,453 shares of company stock valued at $440,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 458.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 363.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

